Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.37. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $203.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

