The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,582,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,669,000 after buying an additional 77,933 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.55. 3,236,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,797. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $5,000,649.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,972,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,031,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

