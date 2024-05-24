The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $465.25 and last traded at $464.73. Approximately 368,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,331,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.