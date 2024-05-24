The Toronto-Dominion Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$75.58 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.