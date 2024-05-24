The Toronto-Dominion Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$75.58 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current year.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

