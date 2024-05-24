Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TBPH. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

