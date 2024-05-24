Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$183.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$183.33.

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

TRI stock opened at C$237.19 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$163.01 and a one year high of C$238.68. The firm has a market cap of C$106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$216.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$204.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 5.120352 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,495 shares of company stock worth $867,177. Corporate insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

