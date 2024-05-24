Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $129.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $132.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

