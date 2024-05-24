Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. 4,100,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 30,506,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

