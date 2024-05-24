Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,522,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 922,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.07.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

