Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE TD traded up C$1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$77.45. 3,034,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,114. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

