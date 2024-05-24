Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,354,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $260,560,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 52,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

View Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.93. 325,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $287.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.