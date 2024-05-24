Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.60. 365,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

