Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,858 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Travel + Leisure worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:TNL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.93. 222,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

