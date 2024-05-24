Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRINL opened at $25.33 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile
