Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRINL opened at $25.33 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

