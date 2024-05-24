Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
