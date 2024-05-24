Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Down 3.7 %

About Rubrik

Shares of RBRK opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.