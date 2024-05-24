UBS Group Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $224.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $219.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.10.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $196.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The firm has a market cap of $565.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

