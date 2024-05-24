Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Sells $812,003.40 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Gessert sold 69,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $812,003.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,606.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Upwork Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UPWK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPWK

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Upwork by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Upwork by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 964,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 549,733 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Upwork by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.