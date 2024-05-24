US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $114,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.49. 96,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,002. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

