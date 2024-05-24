US Bancorp DE Has $106.40 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,330 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $106,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,814,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,514,000 after buying an additional 778,716 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,029,000 after buying an additional 669,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13,929.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $834,710,000 after purchasing an additional 511,357 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.43. 1,172,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,223. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.13 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The stock has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.