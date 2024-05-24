US Bancorp DE Has $111.46 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $111,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VUG traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.46. 657,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,888. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $259.00 and a 1-year high of $357.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

