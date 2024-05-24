US Bancorp DE Has $77.45 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $77,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.48. 313,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.