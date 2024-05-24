US Bancorp DE Has $77.45 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $77,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.48. 313,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
