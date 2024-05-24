US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $93,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.54. The stock had a trading volume of 869,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $125.01 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.