US Bancorp DE Sells 3,001 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.17% of TransDigm Group worth $97,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 40,203 shares valued at $49,550,425. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $17.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,348.51. 56,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $768.23 and a 52-week high of $1,348.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,119.73.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

