US Bancorp DE Sells 36,531 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,531 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $114,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 60,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

GILD stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

