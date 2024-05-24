US Bancorp DE Sells 4,692 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $74,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Hershey stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.38. The stock had a trading volume of 392,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,047. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.22. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $263.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

