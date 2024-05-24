US Bancorp DE Sells 66,235 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $67,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after acquiring an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 730,621 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 660,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,906. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.