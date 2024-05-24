Utrust (UTK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.51 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $37.94 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. The official website for Utrust is www.xmoney.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xMoney, formerly Utrust, is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency, addressing hurdles to mainstream digital currency adoption. Tackling security and high fees, it aims for smooth, low-cost crypto transactions. xMoney connects merchants to a wide crypto-holder audience, ensuring secure buys and offering sellers refunds and market volatility protection. Fusing blockchain’s strength with fiat systems’ reliability, xMoney pioneers efficient payments for individuals and businesses. Co-founded by visionaries like Nuno Correia, crypto industry expert, and Roberto Machado, with global experience. Filipe Castro, a tech specialist, and Artur Goulão also contributed. The Unified Crypto-Fiat Payment Network unites cryptocurrencies and fiat, transforming transactions and financial systems. Features like xMoney Crypto Pay streamline business crypto transactions. The mobile wallet manages crypto, on/off-chain payments, and crypto-fiat conversions adeptly.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

