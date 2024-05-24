VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $612.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.32.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.53 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

