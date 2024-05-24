Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading 12.5% Higher

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 145,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 121,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

