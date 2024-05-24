Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,948 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $101,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

