Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $42,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.14. The company had a trading volume of 69,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,152. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.65.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.