Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $87,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $222.58. 162,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,574. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

