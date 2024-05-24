Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,058. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.63. The stock has a market cap of $440.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $489.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

