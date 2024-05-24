Verge Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $92.60 million and $4.93 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,875.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.35 or 0.00722108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00123645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00059070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00205733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00091249 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

