Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Up 0.5%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.63. 1,900,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,045,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 202,752 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 358,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 177,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 56,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 856,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

