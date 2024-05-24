Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Up 4.4%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 291,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,190,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $17,511,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Viasat by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $5,936,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Viasat by 1,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

