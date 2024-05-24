Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,658,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,612,894 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $16.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Vipshop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 167,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.