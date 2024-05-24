Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 0.1% Higher

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $275.24 and last traded at $274.47. 718,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,285,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.49. The stock has a market cap of $500.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 968,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after purchasing an additional 763,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

