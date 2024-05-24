Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Sells $15,136.00 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $15,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $48,353.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 12,606 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $24,455.64.

PET opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PET. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

