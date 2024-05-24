Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,789,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,636,072. The company has a market capitalization of $526.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $29,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,067,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,077,748 shares of company stock worth $378,469,027. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

