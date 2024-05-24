Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Sells $470,371.66 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WTS traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $208.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average is $202.53. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

