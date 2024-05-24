Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL):

5/20/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $72.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.3 %

CBRL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. 278,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,864. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

