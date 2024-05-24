Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver (MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.50. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.25 to $20.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/25/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

3/27/2024 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

MAG Silver Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 272,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,787. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Get MAG Silver Corp alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $22,518,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $8,420,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,603,000 after buying an additional 696,140 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.