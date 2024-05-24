Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver (MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/23/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.50. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.25 to $20.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/25/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 3/27/2024 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
MAG Silver Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 272,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,787. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
