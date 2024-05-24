Weil Company Inc. Buys Shares of 7,071 Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 109.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,374. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $50.82.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

