Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $243.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $243.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.19.
Progressive Stock Performance
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
