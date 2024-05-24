Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $82,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $6,251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,353.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,242.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,202.74. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $745.45 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

