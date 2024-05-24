Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.34% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $105,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

