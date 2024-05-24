Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $80.82 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.39% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $80,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,359,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 657,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 570,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

