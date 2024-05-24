Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $89.79 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $89,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,378,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $98.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

