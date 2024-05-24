Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $93.89 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American International Group were worth $93,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

